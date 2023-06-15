Family Mourns the Loss of Myrtle Beach NC Teenager Elijah Schenkel, Who Died by Suicide

Elijah Schenkel Mourned by Family After Succumbing to Suicide in Myrtle Beach, NC

The family of Elijah Schenkel is grieving after the teenager from Myrtle Beach, NC took his own life. The 17-year-old’s passing has left his loved ones and community in shock and sadness.

Elijah was known for his infectious smile, sense of humor, and love for his family and friends. He was a talented athlete and musician, with a passion for playing guitar and basketball. Despite his many strengths and accomplishments, Elijah struggled with mental health issues that ultimately led to his untimely death.

His family and friends are devastated by his loss and are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. They remember him as a kind and caring individual who touched the lives of everyone he met.

Elijah’s passing serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. His family hopes that his story will inspire others to seek help and speak out about their struggles.

Rest in peace, Elijah. You will be deeply missed.

Teenage Suicide Mental Health Awareness Grief and Loss Youth Depression Suicide Prevention