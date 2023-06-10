Becca Manuel, Cypress Book Author Dies; Family Mourns

The literary world is saddened by the passing of Becca Manuel, the renowned author of several books about Cypress. Manuel died on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of insightful and inspiring works.

Manuel’s family is understandably devastated by the loss. They have released a statement expressing their deep sorrow and gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and friends alike.

“Becca was a beloved member of our family, and we are heartbroken by her sudden passing,” the statement reads. “We take comfort in knowing that her words will continue to touch the lives of readers for many years to come.”

