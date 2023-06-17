Family of 14-year-old shot by Aurora officer demands additional video footage

Jor’Dell Richardson, victim : Family of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson accuses Aurora police of withholding video footage in shooting death

The Aurora Police Department is being accused of releasing misleading information and withholding additional video footage by the family of a 14-year-old who was shot and killed by an officer. The incident occurred on June 1, and on June 9, the police department posted two body-camera videos from officers involved in the shooting of Jor’Dell Richardson. The videos show the officers chasing Richardson through an alley following an alleged robbery at a nearby store, with Snapp tackling the teenager to the ground and Gruszeczka firing a single shot after yelling that Richardson had a gun. It was later determined that Richardson had a pellet gun. However, the family’s attorney stated that the police department failed to release several other videos, including surveillance footage, and did not release body-camera video showing the moment officers realized Richardson did not have a handgun. The family is demanding that all the body camera and surveillance footage be immediately released, and that Chief Acevedo apologizes to the family and community for his dishonesty and disparagement of Jor’Dell.

News Source : Diana Dasrath and Minyvonne Burke

