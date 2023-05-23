Family of Christian Glass to receive $19 million in settlement over son’s 2021 police shooting death

Christian Glass : Family of Christian Glass to receive $19 million in settlement over son’s police shooting death

The family of Christian Glass, who was fatally shot by police officers in Colorado last year after seeking help following a car crash, will receive a settlement of $19 million from the state and local authorities. This marks the largest police settlement paid by the state and one of the largest in the US. The settlement also includes several measures aimed at “honoring Christian’s memory and effecting lasting change,” including the formation of a dedicated crisis response team to deal with mental health emergencies and training of all patrol officers in crisis intervention. The settlement follows separate apology letters issued by the authorities involved, each acknowledging that Glass’s death was avoidable.

Read Full story : Colorado Will Pay Record $19 Million Settlement To Family Of 22-Year-Old Killed By Police /

News Source : Siladitya Ray

Colorado police brutality settlement wrongful death settlement Colorado police excessive force lawsuit Colorado police police misconduct compensation Colorado civil rights violation settlement Colorado