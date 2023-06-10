Family of Colorado shooting victim asks why police didn’t respond to 911 call reporting hostage situation

Qualin Campbell : Family of Colorado shooting victim asks why police didn’t respond to 911 call for help with hostage situation

The family of a man who was shot and killed in Colorado Springs is questioning why the police department did not respond to a 911 call reporting that the man had been taken hostage. Qualin Campbell, 32, was killed in a murder/suicide just one mile from the police dispatch center. Campbell’s wife, Talija, had called 911 an hour earlier to report that her husband had been taken hostage in his work vehicle. The family’s attorney, Harry Daniels, stated that the police did not respond to her call for help and only responded after shots had been fired. The Colorado Springs Police Department found two deceased adult males on Friday, and officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:09 p.m. Talija Campbell called 911 just after 1 p.m. when her husband, a father of two, texted his location and a photo of a man sitting next to him in his car. She called the emergency number after he sent messages saying “911″ and “Send Please!” She described her husband’s car and location to the dispatcher and stated that she believed her husband had been taken hostage. The first dispatcher later briefed the second dispatcher, and Campbell explained what she knew again to the second dispatcher. The dispatcher said an officer would check it out and get back to her, but there was no sense of urgency. Campbell then drove to the location herself. When she arrived, she recognized her husband’s company car in a parking lot. She saw her husband slumped over inside the car alongside another man with a gun on his lap. Campbell’s husband was bleeding, and she found no pulse on his neck or wrist when she tried to save him. The police spokesman, Robert Tornabene, could not comment on Campbell’s 911 call and the police response to it because of an open and active criminal investigation into the deaths. The family is considering a lawsuit and has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Campbell’s daughters.

