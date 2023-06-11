Family of Cypress book author, Becca Manuel, mourns her passing

Becca Manuel, Author of Cypress Book, Passes Away; Family Grieves

Becca Manuel, the celebrated author of the best-selling book “Cypress”, has passed away. Her family is deeply saddened by her sudden death and is mourning her loss.

Manuel’s book “Cypress” was a literary sensation and received critical acclaim for its beautiful prose and powerful storytelling. The book touched the hearts of readers worldwide and made Manuel a beloved figure in the literary community.

Manuel’s family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans and friends during this difficult time. They have requested privacy as they mourn their beloved family member.

Becca Manuel will be deeply missed, but her legacy as a talented writer and beloved member of the literary community will live on.

