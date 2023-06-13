Family of Four Found Dead in Idaho River after Car Overturns: Calvin Miller Remembered in Obituary

Calvin Miller Obituary

Calvin Miller, 42, passed away on August 10th, 2021. He was born on March 2nd, 1979 in Boise, Idaho to parents Thomas and Susan Miller. Calvin was a devoted husband and father, survived by his wife Emily and their two children, Lily and Ethan.

Calvin was an avid outdoorsman, spending much of his free time hiking, camping, and fishing with his family. He was a graduate of Boise State University, where he earned a degree in Environmental Science. Calvin worked as a park ranger for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, where he was passionate about protecting and preserving the natural beauty of Idaho’s parks.

The Miller family was tragically killed on August 23rd, 2021, when their car overturned in the Snake River in Idaho. The bodies of Calvin, Emily, Lily, and Ethan were found by search and rescue teams two days later.

Calvin will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, his love of nature, and his dedication to his family and community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Family of Four Found Dead in Overturned Car in Idaho River

The Miller family, consisting of parents Calvin and Emily and their two children, Lily and Ethan, were found dead on August 23rd, 2021, in the Snake River in Idaho. Their car had overturned and was submerged in the river. The family had been reported missing two days earlier, prompting a search and rescue operation.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The Miller family will be deeply missed by their friends and loved ones.

Idaho River Tragedy Miller Family Accident Fatal Car Crash in Idaho River Idaho River Rescue Mission Calvin Miller Family Mourning