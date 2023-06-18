“Michal and Monika Wlodarczyk suspected murder-suicide” : Family of four found dead in suspected murder-suicide in west London

A suspected murder-suicide has left school children heartbroken as they pay tribute to their friend, Maja, who was found dead alongside her mother, father, and younger brother in a west London flat. Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, his wife Monika, 35, and their children Maja, 11, and Dawid, three, were discovered last week. Murder detectives are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the deaths. Maja’s school friends described her as a “really beautiful” and “really kind” friend. The family were said to be very “kind”, with Maja’s mother playing with her children happily just days before the tragedy.

Read Full story : Heartbroken schoolfriends pay tribute to girl found dead with family in suspected ‘murder suicide’ /

News Source : By Eirian Jane Prosser Tom Pyman

Murder suicide Heartbreak School friends Tribute Suspected cause of death