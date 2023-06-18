“Family of four found dead in west London house, including Michal Wlodarczyk and Monika Wlodarczyk”

Wlodarczyk family : “Boy and girl found dead with parents in west London house named by police”

Police have identified the bodies of a family of four found dead in their west London home. The victims were Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, his wife Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, and their children Maja, 11, and Dawid, three. The family were Polish and lived on Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow. Police were alerted by concerns about the family and found the bodies after forcing entry to the property. Forensic teams are investigating the scene and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Neighbours have expressed their shock and sadness at the tragedy.

News Source : Nathalie Raffray and Ted Hennessy PA

Family tragedy Child deaths Mysterious deaths Investigation ongoing Heartbreaking loss