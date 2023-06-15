Family of four killed in Idaho car crash, victim names include Calvin “CJ” Miller and his three children

family of four killed in Idaho car crash : Family of four killed in Idaho car crash, 17-year-old driver suspected of falling asleep

A family of four from Spokane, Idaho, was killed in a car crash after the 17-year-old driver, Dakota Miller, fell asleep on a curvy road and the vehicle went off a cliff, falling 30 feet into a river near Riggins, Idaho. The car was found upside down and partially submerged in the Salmon River by a fisherman. The deceased were identified as Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his three children, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, and Delilah Miller, 8. According to the accident report released on Wednesday, Dakota was fatigued and fell asleep, causing him to drive off the highway and strike a large pile of rocks, which sent the vehicle airborne. The car then struck another large pile of rocks, flipping over and landing upside down in the Salmon River. The family is believed to have drowned after water filled the vehicle through a broken window. GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family with funeral and memorial costs.

