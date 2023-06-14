Family of Kandace Schipper, 29, seeks information following her disappearance in Japan.

Family of Kandace Schipper Seeks Information After Her Disappearance in Japan

29-year-old Kandace Schipper and her travel companion, 27-year-old Luis Torres, have not been in contact with their families since their disappearance in Japan. The family of Kandace Schipper is actively seeking any information regarding their whereabouts.

Those with any information about the disappearance of Kandace Schipper and Luis Torres are urged to come forward and contact the authorities or the Schipper family.

Follow and share updates on social media using #KandaceSchipper.

