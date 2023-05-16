Family of Kerala girl found dead at madrasa hostel alleges mental harassment by teacher

Kerala girl found dead at madrasa hostel, family alleges mental harassment by teacher

Introduction

A 12-year-old girl from Kerala was found dead at a madrasa hostel in Chennai on Monday. The girl’s family has alleged that she was mentally harassed by a teacher at the hostel, which led to her death. The incident has sparked outrage across the state, with many demanding justice for the girl.

The Incident

The girl was a student at the hostel in Chennai, where she had been staying for the past year. On Monday, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. The hostel staff immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter.

The girl’s family was informed about the incident, and they rushed to Chennai to take her body back to Kerala. They have alleged that the girl was mentally harassed by a teacher at the hostel, which led to her taking her own life.

The Allegations

According to the girl’s family, she had been complaining about the teacher’s behavior for the past few months. They claim that the teacher would often scold her and insult her in front of the other students. They also allege that the teacher would force the girl to do household chores, which were not part of her duties as a student.

The family claims that they had informed the hostel authorities about the teacher’s behavior, but no action was taken. They also allege that the teacher had threatened the girl, saying that she would not be allowed to go home for the holidays if she complained about her behavior.

The Outrage

The girl’s death has sparked outrage across Kerala, with many demanding justice for the girl. Several political leaders have also condemned the incident, with some demanding that the teacher be arrested and punished for her actions.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety and well-being of children staying at hostels and other institutions. Many have called for stricter regulations and monitoring of such institutions to ensure that children are not subjected to any kind of abuse or harassment.

The Investigation

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the teacher and have begun investigating the matter. They have also taken statements from the hostel staff and other students to understand the events leading up to the girl’s death.

The police have assured the girl’s family and the public that they will conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is served.

Conclusion

The death of the 12-year-old girl in Chennai has once again brought to light the issue of child safety and well-being in hostels and other institutions. The incident has sparked outrage across Kerala, with many demanding justice for the girl and stricter regulations for such institutions.

It is important for authorities to take the allegations of abuse and harassment seriously and take appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of children. The incident serves as a reminder that we must work towards creating a safer and more nurturing environment for our children.

