Family of Man Slain in Old National Bank Shooting Urges Lawmakers to Address Gun Control today.

The family of Tommy Elliot, who was killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting, is renewing their efforts to urge lawmakers to take action on gun control. They are backing California Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to add a 28th Amendment to the Constitution that would mandate universal background checks, raise the minimum age for firearm purchases to 21, and prohibit civilian purchase of assault weapons. Hans Poppe, a spokesperson for Elliot’s family, believes that this amendment would help prevent both mass shootings and everyday gun violence. The last time the Constitution was amended was in 1992, and amending it requires a two-thirds majority vote by both houses of Congress or a constitutional convention. Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

