Family of murder victim Antoine Munlin seeks justice in unsolved case

Antoine Munlin : Family of murder victim Antoine Munlin seeks answers in unsolved case

Antoine Munlin’s family is seeking answers regarding his unsolved murder in February on Gruebner Avenue near Eastwood Avenue in Detroit. Despite Crime Stoppers offering a $6,500 reward, there have been no updates in the case. Antoine’s mother, Jacqueline Munlin, spoke during a press conference in March and is not giving up on finding her son’s killer. Antoine, also known as “NBA Big Ant,” was a music producer and podcaster living in Detroit. His sister found him shot to death inside his home. Jacqueline Munlin is asking anyone with any leads or information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

News Source : WXYZ 7 Action News Detroit

