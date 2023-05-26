Family of murder victim seeks help finding \’armed and dangerous\’ killer

Family of murder victim seeks help finding \’armed and dangerous\’ killer

Posted on May 26, 2023

Murder victim : Family of murder victim seeks help in finding \’armed and dangerous\’ killer

The police have teamed up with the family of a murder victim to appeal for assistance in locating a “dangerous and armed” killer. A photo was released in hopes of finding the suspect.

News Source : WLWT – Cincinnati

  1. Murder investigation
  2. Police assistance
  3. Armed and dangerous suspect
  4. Family plea for justice
  5. Homicide case updates
Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply