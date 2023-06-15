Family of student slain in MSU mass shooting plans to sue today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The family of Alexandria Verner, one of the victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University in February, has filed a notice of intent to sue with the Michigan Court of Claims. Verner was one of three people killed in the attack, while five others were injured. The notice, which is addressed to the university’s president, board of trustees, general counsel, and department of police and public safety, highlights concerns raised by faculty members about security before the shooting. It also notes that access control systems on the doors of the hall where the shooting occurred did not work, while key card access had been deactivated. The emergency alert system also failed to notify all students of the incident. Two other victims have also filed notices of their intent to sue.

