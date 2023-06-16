Family of three boys killed in shooting receives support from community today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hazel Warren, a 14-year-old girl, was deeply upset when discussing the tragic deaths of three young boys, who were brothers to one of her best friends. The children, aged 3, 4, and 7, were fatally shot at their home in Monroe Township by their father, Chad Doerman, who was charged with murder. Their mother was also shot but survived, while their older sister, Alexis, managed to escape the violence. Hazel and her mother set up a GoFundMe to help the family with any financial struggles they may face. Hazel expressed her sadness at the situation, as she had been inside their home and knew the family well. She remembers the boys as being “sweet” and “cute”, and she never thought something this horrific could happen to them. A link to donate to Hazel’s GoFundMe campaign can be found here. Additionally, the boys’ aunt also created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, which can be found here.

News Source : WLWT

Source Link :Community rallies around family of 3 boys killed in shooting/