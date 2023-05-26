Nguyet Le : Family of woman found dead in Arby’s freezer files lawsuit

The family of Nguyet Le, who was found dead in a walk-in freezer at an Arby’s in New Iberia, Louisiana, is suing the fast food chain one month after her son discovered her body. According to reports, authorities believe that Le was trapped inside the freezer and a police report indicates that she tried to pound on the door until she collapsed. A former employee who asked to remain anonymous described the freezer door as an ongoing danger and workers were in the habit of propping the door open with a box of oil. A preliminary autopsy report revealed that Le died of hypothermia. The family is suing for $1 million.

News Source : AsAmNews

