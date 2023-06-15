Connor McMahon, victim of hit-and-run on I-94, remembered for his passion for teaching : Family of young teacher killed in hit-and-run on I-94 left heartbroken

The family of a young teacher who was killed in a hit-and-run on I-94 is left heartbroken. The 25-year-old driver allegedly ran from the scene and even bit an officer after being caught. The victim, identified as Connor McMahon, leaves behind a legacy as a student and teacher at Fraser High School. He had just completed his first year of teaching social studies. McMahon had put himself through college at the University of Michigan and returned to Fraser High School as a teacher. He was changing a flat tire on I-94 when he was struck by another vehicle and did not survive. The driver fled on foot. McMahon’s family hopes to establish a teaching scholarship in his name someday.

In other news, three people died of suspected drug overdoses in the same Grosse Pointe Woods neighborhood last weekend. The victims were employees at Saucy’s Pizza on Mack Avenue. Investigators are waiting on autopsies and toxicology reports to determine what happened. Those who own a home in Wayne County and are facing foreclosure now have new options to avoid eviction. Three different payment plans are available through Wayne County that adjust interest rates, payment schedules, or reduce the amount owed. There are also federal dollars available for those who were affected by COVID-19.

The city of Hamtramck’s decision to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags from city properties has caused pushback from the community. There is confusion over whether the decision is even legal under the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which was recently amended with additional LGBTQ protections. Cholesterol, a hidden risk in summer BBQs, can build up in arteries and cause major health issues. The ASCVD risk calculator is a tool that can help determine if one is at risk. Thunderstorms are expected for Thursday.

