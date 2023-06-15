Family pays tribute to Luke Wasley, victim of fatal stabbing in Coleford

Luke Wasley : Victim named in fatal stabbing in Coleford: Luke Wasley

The Gloucestershire Constabulary has received a tribute from the family of Luke Wasley, who died in Coleford. They described him as a “funny, charming and loveable man”. Luke died due to a fatal stabbing in Oakfields in the early hours of yesterday morning. The family said that they are devastated by the loss of their “beautiful boy”, who was a loving son, brother, grandson, and nephew. They further added that a light has gone out in their world and he will never be replaced in their hearts. Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. The family has requested privacy as they grieve the loss of Luke. The police have requested anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

