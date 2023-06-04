“Family Pool with Backrests” : “New Version of Members Mark Elegant Family Pool: 10 Feet Long with 2 Inflatable Seats and Backrests”

New Version of Members Mark Elegant Family Pool with 10 Feet Length and 2 Inflatable Seats featuring Backrests.



Summer is the perfect time for outdoor activities and relaxation, and what better way to do that than to have your own inflatable pool? One of the best options out there is the one with 2 air-cushioned backrests and comfortable seats for extra comfort. This feature allows you to have a comfortable and relaxing time while basking in the sun or splashing around in the water. It is perfect for families and friends who want to spend some quality time together.

Moreover, this inflatable pool is designed to be hassle-free in terms of inflation and deflation. It comes with a 2-in-1 valve that allows for easy inflation and deflation, making it easy to set up and pack away. This feature also means that you won’t need to spend a lot of time and effort inflating the pool and can get straight to enjoying your time in the water.

Another great feature of this inflatable pool is that it is made with durable and puncture-resistant materials. This means that it is built to last and withstand the wear and tear that comes with regular use. You can rest assured that you won’t have to worry about punctures or rips that could ruin your pool experience.

In addition, the pool comes with a drain plug that makes it easy to drain water from the pool. This feature is particularly useful when it comes to cleaning the pool or when you need to change the water. It saves you the trouble of having to tip the pool over or use a pump to remove the water.

When it comes to size, this inflatable pool is perfect for a small to medium-sized family. The deflated size of the pool is 117″ x 107″, and the inflated size is 120″ x 110″ x 18″ (26″H with backrest). This means that it is spacious enough to accommodate a few people while still being compact enough to fit in most backyards. With this size, you can have a fun and relaxing time in the sun without having to worry about space constraints.

Finally, this inflatable pool comes with a repair patch that you can use in case of any accidental punctures or tears. This means that even if the pool gets damaged, you can quickly fix it and continue enjoying your time in the water. The repair patch is easy to use, making it a convenient addition to your pool accessories.

In conclusion, if you are looking for an inflatable pool that is comfortable, durable, and easy to use, then one with 2 air-cushioned backrests and comfortable seats for extra comfort is the perfect option. With its 2-in-1 valve, durable and puncture-resistant materials, drain plug, and repair patch, you can rest assured that you will have a hassle-free and enjoyable time in the water. So, go ahead and get your own inflatable pool today, and start enjoying the summer sun with your loved ones.



