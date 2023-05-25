“Family recipe deciphering”: One Woman’s Journey to Decipher a Forgotten Family Recipe with the Help of the Internet.

Rediscovering a 1,600-Year-Old Recipe: The Story of Serpentone alle Mandorle

Natasha Contardi of Montreal, Canada, has been documenting her grandmother’s recipes for years, learning the “right feel and smell and muscle memory” by cooking with her Nonna. Recently, while going through her family’s recipe box, she discovered a very old recipe in Italian cursive that she couldn’t read. With her grandmother suffering from dementia, she turned to the internet for help. Posting photos on Reddit’s r/Old_Recipes subreddit, Contardi was able to translate the recipe for Serpentone alle Mandorle, or almond snake pastry.

The recipe turned out to be a very old one, dating back to about 400 AD and created to commemorate Saint Anatolia’s miraculous escape from a serpent-based execution. While originally limited to Saint Anatolia’s feast day on July 10, Serpentone is now made on other special holidays like Christmas or Passover. The recipe includes eggs, sugar, lemon, cocoa, and almonds, but there are variations in how people have made the pastry over time. While Contardi’s recipe includes chocolate and a coating of browned meringue for decoration, others call for a wheat pastry with an egg and almond filling and a variety of decorations like incised or candied almond scale patterns, sprinkles, coffee bean eyes, and slivered almond teeth.

The conversation on Reddit was a lesson in cooperative problem-solving, with respondents working together to decipher confusing phrases and instructions. While some thought the recipe was only a filling to be used with an unrecorded pastry, others said to press the almond flour dough into shape and top with beaten egg whites. With prompting from Redditor translations, Contardi’s grandmother was able to remember asking her sister-in-law to write down her special version of the recipe, along with details of preparation that she hadn’t been able to access alone.

For Contardi, food is the love language of her family. They often get together to cook a big batch of special dishes, including Serpentone alle Mandorle, and make a point of including even very young children so they can learn the recipes and cement family relationships. Other family favorites still in heavy rotation are a cheesy yeast bread called crescia di pasqua, crostata with strawberry jam or marmalade, and ciambelloni, a traditional breakfast-y Bundt cake. Nonna’s favorite “feeling fancy” addition? Nutella.

The sweetest thing about this story, though, is that the collective detective work has sparked memories and conversation on two continents and across four generations. As Contardi says, “My nonna put it in us.” And with the rediscovery of a 1,600-year-old recipe, the love and tradition continue.

News Source : Heather Martin

Source Link :How the internet helped one woman decipher a forgotten family recipe/