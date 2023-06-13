Family seeks answers in death of James Stokes Jr. found in towed car

James Stokes Jr. : Family frustrated over death of James Stokes Jr. found in towed car, attorney hired for answers

The family of James Stokes Jr., who passed away after crashing a stolen car into a tree, is frustrated with the lack of answers from the Milwaukee Police Department. The family has hired an attorney, William Sulton, who is pleading with the police department to allow the family access to the autopsy and toxicology reports so that they can bury their son. The police department has not released any documents during its internal investigation, making it impossible for the family to know how their son died. Stokes’ mother claims she went to the police department twice about her missing son, but it wasn’t until four days after the crash that the police found his body in the back of the SUV. The police department’s towing protocol states that towed vehicles should be thoroughly searched, but Sulton claims that this was not done in Stokes’ case. The department has confirmed that there is an internal investigation but will not comment on potential litigation. Sulton is committed to holding the police accountable and, if necessary, will file a lawsuit.

News Source : WISN

