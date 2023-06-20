Famous American Street Preacher Ruben Israel Passes Away in Los Angeles, CA – Cause of Death Revealed in Obituary

Ruben Israel, Famous American Street Preacher from Los Angeles, CA, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruben Israel, a well-known street preacher from Los Angeles, CA. Ruben, who was born on February 14, 1958, passed away on June 1, 2021, at the age of 63.

Ruben was known for his unwavering dedication to spreading the word of God on the streets of Los Angeles. He was a controversial figure, often drawing criticism for his confrontational preaching style. However, he also had a loyal following and was respected by many for his commitment to his beliefs.

The cause of Ruben’s death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed to be related to health complications. His passing has been mourned by many in the Christian community, who remember him as a passionate and inspiring preacher.

Ruben is survived by his wife, Suzanne, and their children. His legacy as a street preacher will be remembered for years to come.

Ruben Israel death news Ruben Israel Los Angeles preacher Ruben Israel cause of death Famous American street preacher Ruben Israel passed away Tributes pour in for Ruben Israel Obituary