Famous Comedian Evadne Hinge’s Partner George Logan Passes Away at 78

George Logan Hinge and Bracket Dead at 78, Famous Comedian Evadne Hinge Has Died

Introduction

George Logan, the man behind the beloved British comedy duo Hinge and Bracket, has passed away at the age of 78. Logan was best known for his role as the hilarious Evadne Hinge, one half of the duo that captured the hearts of audiences for decades.

The Life and Career of George Logan

Born in 1942 in Edinburgh, Scotland, Logan began his acting career in the 1960s. He met Patrick Fyffe, who would later become his comedy partner, in 1972. The pair began performing together as Hinge and Bracket and quickly gained popularity for their quirky and hilarious performances.

Their act was a parody of two middle-aged women who were amateur opera singers. Logan played the role of Evadne Hinge, a character who was known for her outlandish outfits, flamboyant personality, and exaggerated facial expressions. Together, Hinge and Bracket became a British cultural icon, appearing on television, radio, and in live performances.

Their most famous work was their own television show, The Hinge and Bracket Show, which ran from 1979 to 1983. The show featured the duo performing sketches, singing opera, and engaging in witty banter. Their performances were always a hit with audiences, and they quickly became beloved figures in the British entertainment industry.

The Legacy of Hinge and Bracket

Logan’s death is a significant loss for the world of comedy. Hinge and Bracket were a defining part of British culture for decades, and their influence can still be felt today. Their unique brand of humor and their commitment to their characters made them a beloved part of the entertainment industry.

Their work also had a significant impact on the LGBTQ+ community. While Hinge and Bracket never explicitly addressed their sexuality, their campy performances and their portrayal of two men in drag helped to challenge traditional gender roles and break down barriers for queer performers.

In addition to his work as Evadne Hinge, Logan was also a talented actor and writer. He appeared in a number of films and television shows, and he wrote several plays and scripts throughout his career.

Conclusion

George Logan’s death is a sad loss for the world of comedy. His work as Evadne Hinge, one half of the iconic duo Hinge and Bracket, will be remembered for years to come. Logan’s legacy is a testament to his talent, his dedication to his craft, and his commitment to making people laugh. Rest in peace, George Logan, and thank you for the laughter.

