Famous QTY Singer and Band Member Daniel Lardner Dies Suddenly Over the Weekend

Posted on June 13, 2023




Renowned QTY Singer and Band Member Passes Away


A beloved member of the QTY Band, singer and guitarist Daniel Lardner, has passed away suddenly over the weekend. His closest friend and fellow bandmate shared the news in a letter. Daniel, also known as Dan, was a well-known figure in the music industry.
The official Facebook page of The Lemonheads confirmed the sad news of Dan’s passing. He was a native of Chinatown and began his musical career years ago in a district of New York City.

