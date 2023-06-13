Famous QTY Singer and Band Member Daniel Lardner Dies Suddenly Over the Weekend







Renowned QTY Singer and Band Member Passes Away

Daniel Lardner QTY band Music industry Tribute to Daniel Lardner Loss in the music world

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



A beloved member of the QTY Band, singer and guitarist Daniel Lardner, has passed away suddenly over the weekend. His closest friend and fellow bandmate shared the news in a letter. Daniel, also known as Dan, was a well-known figure in the music industry.The official Facebook page of The Lemonheads confirmed the sad news of Dan’s passing. He was a native of Chinatown and began his musical career years ago in a district of New York City.