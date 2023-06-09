Famous “Shameless” Actress Lia Mortensen Dies at 57 from Cancer: Obituary in Chicago, IL

Lia Mortensen, Famous “Shameless” Actress, Dies at 57 from Cancer

Chicago, IL – Lia Mortensen, a beloved actress known for her role in the hit TV series “Shameless,” has passed away at the age of 57 from cancer.

Born on March 12, 1964, in Chicago, Lia Mortensen began her acting career in local theater productions before making her way to Hollywood. She appeared in numerous films and TV shows, but it was her portrayal of the character “Sue” in “Shameless” that made her a household name.

Lia was known not only for her talent but also for her kind heart and generosity. She was deeply involved in charity work and was an advocate for cancer research.

She is survived by her husband, two children, and a legion of fans who will miss her dearly. Her legacy will live on through her work and the impact she had on those who knew her.

A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Lia’s memory.

