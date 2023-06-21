Famous Tiktoker Sherie Smith Dies in a Car Accident in Houston, Texas: Obituary







Sad News: Houston Texas Car Accident Kills Famous Tiktoker, Sherie Smith

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sherie Smith, a beloved Tiktoker from Houston, Texas. She was involved in a fatal car accident on Tuesday evening.

Sherie was a rising star on Tiktok with over 1 million followers. Her fun and creative videos brought joy to so many people around the world.

She was known for her infectious smile, positive attitude, and kind heart. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Sherie’s loved ones during this difficult time.





