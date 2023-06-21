Famous Tiktoker, Sherie Smith, Dies in Houston Car Accident: Obituary

Sherie Smith Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident in Houston, Texas

Sherie Smith, a famous Tiktoker, passed away on Saturday morning in a car accident in Houston, Texas. She was only 19 years old.

Sherie was born on March 3, 2002, in Houston, Texas, and quickly gained a massive following on Tiktok with her dance and lip-sync videos. She was known for her infectious smile, positive attitude, and dedication to her craft.

On the morning of August 28, 2021, Sherie was driving her car when she was involved in a fatal accident. The accident occurred on the Interstate 10 East Freeway near Federal Road in Houston. Unfortunately, Sherie did not survive the accident.

Sherie’s passing has left her family, friends, and fans devastated. She was a bright light in the Tiktok community and will be deeply missed.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and details of funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Rest in peace, Sherie. Your talent, kindness, and spirit will never be forgotten.

