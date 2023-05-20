Fan Wattage: What is the Power Consumption of a Fan?

Fan Wattage: How Many Watts Does a Fan Use?

Fans are used for many purposes in a household. You may have ceiling fans, cooling fans in different appliances, exhaust fans, and others. Since these fans work for a considerable time, the power consumption increases. So, how many watts does a fan use? Let us find out as it will help you to reduce your power consumption.

Factors Affecting Fan Wattage

Many factors determine the power consumption of a fan, including the size and diameter of the fan, the motor specification, and the running time. Also, there are different types of fans; some are more energy efficient than others. We will also discuss the following;

How Many Watts Does A Fan Use?

The first point to understand is that different types and sizes of fans have different wattages. The main factors determining the fan wattage are:

Fan brand

Fan diameter and size.

Air delivery rate

The speed at which the air is delivered

Revolutions per minute

The average duration of using the fan

Fan Wattage Estimated Working Hours (Hours) Estimated Power Needed daily (Watt-hours) Ceiling Fan 33W 12 396 Box Fan 100W 12 1200 Tower Fan 54W 12 648 Table / Standing Fan 40W 12 480

How Much Power Does a Ceiling Fan Use?

A medium-sized ceiling fan consumes 31.1 watts when run on high and 3.6 watts on low. However, the most common average comes out to be 33W. The highest wattage of a ceiling fan generally is 99.8 watts.

What Size Generator Do I Need for Fan When Off-Grid?

Solar generators are the best option to power your fans in case of a power outage and for off-grid Power. So what size of generators do I need for fans when off-grid? It depends on the power consumption of your fan, which we have discussed above. Once you figure out the wattage of your fan and the average runtime, you can decide the size of the generator.

Best Solar Generator for Fan When Off-Grid

The Jackery solar power generators are available in a wide range of sizes. Including smaller budget-friendly models for smaller appliances and large capacity generators for powering up multiple devices and larger devices, including air conditioners. TVs, washing machines, etc.

Best for Portable- Jackery Solar Generator 500

Best for Most Appliances- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro

Best for Off-Grid Working – Jackery Solar Generator 1500 Pro

Best for All Situation – Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

How to calculate the hours:

Working time = Capacity Wh * 0.85 / operating wattage of your device

For example, assuming the power consumption of your fan is 33 W.

A Solar Generator 1000Pro Working time will be 1002Wh * 0.85 / 33 w = 25.8 hrs.

The above-mentioned supported hours are calculated on the 85% capacity of the generator, so we are multiplying the capacity by 0.85. We expect some loss of efficiency during transmission and operation. Hence the numbers mentioned above are accurate estimations.

Conclusion

As global temperatures rise, fans are becoming popular again. So, how many watts a fan use is an important question now because even small appliances can add up to your power consumption cost eventually. We have discussed the power consumption of different types of fans and how to calculate your fan’s power consumption. Also, the best way to contain your power cost is to use solar power generators. The Jackery Solar Generators are available in a wide range, and you will always find something in your budget to fulfill your requirements.

