“Fancy Hotel Experience”: Maximizing Your Experience at a Luxurious Hotel Stay

Staying at a luxury hotel is an experience that many people dream of but don’t get to enjoy too often. If you’re splurging on fancy accommodations, you want to make sure you get the most out of your stay. Here are 12 tips from industry experts and seasoned travelers to help you take full advantage of your luxury hotel experience.

Let them know if you’re celebrating something. The hotel staff wants to personalize your stay, so make sure to communicate any reason for the stay when booking. If you’re visiting for a fun or festive reason, let them know at check-in or by emailing beforehand. You might get a free upgrade or bottle of champagne.

Check in early and check out late. Try to check in as early as you can and check out as late as possible. Request a later checkout, which they are often able to do for free. This way, you can take full advantage of the hotel’s facilities during your stay.

Take advantage of free food offerings. Check if the hotel includes breakfast, or has cocktail hours or lounge access with small bites. Arrange your schedule around the food events and sometimes take leftovers back to the room for later.

Make use of the concierge service. Luxury hotels pride themselves on their excellent concierge services. They might have special connections to in-demand experiences that are hard to book on your own.

Try all the bath products. The bath products at nice hotels tend to be on the luxurious side, and if you use them every day, they’ll replenish them. Feel free to toss them in your suitcase before your departure.

Familiarize yourself with niche complimentary services. Some luxury hotels offer complimentary pressing services and shoeshine, which can come in handy during a long business trip or special evening out. Luxury hotels typically provide incredible transfer services, such as a top-of-the-line complimentary house car to take you anywhere within a short distance from the property.

Don’t forget about your credit card perks. When you book a nice hotel stay, make sure to take stock of your credit cards and whether you might get any perks by booking with a certain one.

Utilize the amenities. Luxury hotels offer the best and most versatile offering of amenities you’ll ever experience during a hotel stay, including slippers and robes in the bathroom, five-star spa facilities, state-of-the-art fitness centers, both indoor and outdoor pools, golf courses, and more.

Remember that pets might get perks too. Luxury hotels often offer amenities for pets as well, including some rather over-the-top options.

Don’t be afraid to make requests. You can often ask for certain types of pillows or even customize your whole bed. A drawn bath could also be done upon request during turndown service.

Book directly and keep checking the prices. To get the best service, book directly with the hotel or through a luxury travel agency.

Enjoy the experience. Finally, don’t forget to enjoy the experience. Take time to relax and rejuvenate, and savor the luxury that you’ve treated yourself to.

