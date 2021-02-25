Fanne Foxe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fanne Foxe has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @NYTNational: Fanne Foxe, the stripper who leapt from the limousine of Representative Wilbur D. Mills and plunged into Washington’s Tidal Basin after a night of drinking, exposing one of the biggest political sex scandal of the 1970s, has died at 84 https://nyti.ms/3dRt1vc

