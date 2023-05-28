“Fanny Pro Tutorial”: How to Master Fanny: A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction:

Fanny is an assassin hero in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang who is known for her mobility and damage output. She is a highly sought-after hero in the game due to her ability to quickly move around the map and take out enemy heroes. In this tutorial, we will be discussing how to play Fanny like a pro and dominate the battlefield.

Understanding Fanny’s Abilities:

Fanny has a unique set of abilities that require a significant amount of skill to use effectively. Her passive ability, Air Superiority, allows her to deal extra damage when attacking airborne enemies. Her first ability, Tornado Strike, allows her to deal damage in a cone-shaped area in front of her. Her second ability, Steel Cable, allows her to grapple onto walls and move around the map quickly. Her ultimate ability, Cut Throat, allows her to deal massive damage to a single target.

Mastering Fanny’s Movement:

One of the essential aspects of playing Fanny is mastering her movement. Her Steel Cable ability allows her to grapple onto walls and move around the map quickly. To use this ability effectively, you need to be able to aim it accurately. You can aim the Steel Cable by tapping on the wall you want to grapple onto. Once you have grappled onto the wall, you can use it to move around quickly and avoid enemy attacks.

Building Fanny’s Items:

Fanny’s item build is critical to her success in the game. The first item you should build is Bloodlust Axe. This item provides Fanny with additional spell vamp, which helps her sustain during team fights. The second item you should build is Blade of Despair. This item provides Fanny with additional physical damage and critical strike chance, which makes her even more deadly in combat. The third item you should build is Endless Battle. This item provides Fanny with additional physical damage and a passive ability that allows her to deal extra damage after using an ability.

Playing Fanny in the Early Game:

Fanny is a hero who is very dependent on gold and experience to be effective. In the early game, you should focus on farming and leveling up as quickly as possible. You should also try to gank enemy heroes whenever possible to get kills and additional gold. When playing Fanny in the early game, you should also be careful not to overextend and put yourself in a vulnerable position.

Playing Fanny in the Mid Game:

In the mid game, Fanny should focus on helping her team secure objectives such as turrets and the Lord. She should also be looking for opportunities to pick off enemy heroes who are out of position. Fanny’s mobility makes her an excellent hero for split pushing, so you should use this to your advantage. However, you should also be careful not to get caught out by the enemy team.

Playing Fanny in the Late Game:

In the late game, Fanny becomes a potent force to be reckoned with. She is capable of taking out enemy heroes quickly and can easily turn the tide of team fights. When playing Fanny in the late game, you should focus on staying alive and dealing as much damage as possible. You should also be looking for opportunities to pick off enemy heroes who are out of position.

Conclusion:

Fanny is a hero who requires a significant amount of skill to play effectively. However, if you can master her movement and abilities, she can be a deadly force on the battlefield. By following the tips and strategies outlined in this tutorial, you can learn how to play Fanny like a pro and dominate your opponents.

Source Link :TUTORIAL HOW TO PRO FANNY !!

