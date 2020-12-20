Fanny Waterman Death -Dead – Obituary : Fanny Waterman has Died .
Fanny Waterman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Fanny Waterman has died, aged 100https://t.co/qLjqwuHGKc pic.twitter.com/2UQcZES4ga
— Norman Lebrecht (@NLebrecht) December 20, 2020
Norman Lebrecht @NLebrecht Fanny Waterman has died, aged 100 https://slippedisc.com/2020/12/fanny-waterman-has-died-aged-100/
