“Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire”: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Picks: Bobby Miller Surges in Popularity, Royce Lewis Set to Make a Comeback, and Other Notable Names to Watch Out For

The Year of the Miller continues with the Dodgers’ callup of Bobby Miller, who has quickly become the most popular add in CBS and ESPN leagues after outdueling Spencer Strider in his major league debut. While there are some concerns about his SwStr% rate, Miller’s three most-used pitches graded out exceedingly well according to Stuff+. Even if Julio Urías returns next week, Miller could still log plenty of innings in the Dodgers’ rotation this year. Bidding in the 18-to-20 percent range is appropriate in 15-team leagues, while managers in 12-teamers should bid in the 9-to-10 percent range.

For those who can’t afford to bid that much, there are three other options to consider, at least in 12-team leagues. Brayan Bello has been showing the version of the righty we anticipated when he was dominating at Triple-A Worcester a year ago. Over his last five starts, Bello has a 2.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 29 strikeouts, nine walks, and a 59.5 percent ground ball rate over 28 innings. Tanner Houck has compiled massive whiff and chase rates over his last three starts, while Garrett Whitlock is expected to be activated for Saturday’s game in Arizona. Bello should receive the highest bids of the three, while Houck and Whitlock should be in the 1-to-2 percent range.

As for hitters, Michael Conforto has busted out of an extended slump by going 16 for 50 with six home runs over the last 15 days. Bryan De La Cruz has been locked in lately, tallying only 12 strikeouts in his last 71 plate appearances. Paul DeJong has put together a strong May and a return to an everyday role, making him a must-add for leagues with a little less depth. Zach Neto is hitting flies and liners even harder than DeJong and has been slashing 326/362/.581 over his last 47 plate appearances. Royce Lewis just might be ready to return from his ACL tear, and his rehab assignment has been going well. Finally, Zach McKinstry’s multi-positional eligibility and potential to rack up another dozen steals makes him a player to target in 15-team leagues.

