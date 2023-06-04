“Fantasy RB Rankings”: Could Aaron Jones Emerge as a Top-10 Fantasy RB This Season?

The Promise of Aaron Jones in the 2023 Season for Fantasy Football

Green Bay Packers fans and fantasy football enthusiasts alike are looking towards the Packers’ backfield, especially the versatile Aaron Jones, for promising performance. Jones has been a steady force for the Packers since his arrival in 2017 and his usage in the passing game has only grown over time. In fact, his percentage of opportunities that have come through targets has risen steadily, from 20.8 percent in 2018 to 25.3 percent in 2022.

Consider Aaron Jones as Your First-Round Pick

This pattern makes Jones a top-10 running back in PPR leagues and I believe he should be considered as your first-round pick if drafting in the back of Round 1.

This optimism towards Jones isn’t unfounded. Despite a change in quarterbacks, with Jordan Love taking over from Aaron Rodgers, Jones has taken proactive steps to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible. He spent the offseason working with Love to get their timing down, demonstrating his adaptability and commitment to the team. With Love at the helm, the Packers offense may not be as consistent as it was with Rodgers, but Jones is expected to be relied on heavily in what will be Love’s first full season as the starter. This should translate into increased touches and opportunities for Jones, enhancing his fantasy value.

A Strong Running Back Duo

Jones and his teammate AJ Dillon form one of the strongest running back duos in the NFL. While Dillon is known for his power and ability to gain tough yards up the middle, Jones’ agility and speed allow him to slice up defenses and adds a different dimension to the Packers’ offense. The Packers’ reliance on both backs is reflected in their recent performances, with both Jones and Dillon listed in Pro Football Focus’ top 32 running backs heading into the 2023 season.

Proven Consistency

Jones’ track record also speaks for itself. He has been a consistent performer, with five consecutive seasons of 900-plus all-purpose yards and four straight seasons of 1,000-plus all-purpose yards. Last season, he recorded career highs with 1,121 rushing yards on 213 carries. Additionally, he only had five games in which he received at least 15 carries last year and the Packers went 4-1 in those games. This indicates that increased usage for Jones correlates with success for the team, suggesting that his role in the Packers’ offense should increase in 2023.

Set to Shine in the 2023 Season

With all these factors in mind, it’s clear that Aaron Jones is set to shine in the 2023 season. His usage in the passing game, his efforts to establish rapport with Love and his proven consistency make him a strong candidate for RB1 territory in fantasy football this year. As the 2023 season approaches, it is worth keeping an eye on Jones as he gears up to take a more prominent role in helping Love and the Packers’ offense.

News Source : Shawn Hill

Source Link :Aaron Jones set for top-10 RB season in fantasy?/