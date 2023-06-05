“fantasy starting pitcher rankings”: Circling the Bases: Full Show with Latest Top 10 Fantasy Starting Pitcher Rankings and Weekend FAB Updates

D.J. and Scott Reveal Their Top-10 Fantasy Starters for the 2023 MLB Season

As we approach the halfway point of the 2023 MLB season, D.J. and Scott have unveiled their top-10 fantasy starters for the year. This list is based on a combination of performance thus far, as well as projected performance for the remainder of the season.

Top-10 Fantasy Starters

Shane Bieber Jacob deGrom Gerrit Cole Max Scherzer Walker Buehler Luis Castillo Trevor Bauer Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke Brandon Woodruff

Some notable names who just missed the cut include Clayton Kershaw, Stephen Strasburg, and Tyler Glasnow. However, these 10 pitchers have proven to be the most reliable and productive options in fantasy thus far.

Disappointing Performances

While there have been many standout performances this season, there have also been a few disappointments. Sandy Alcantara and Aaron Nola are two names that immediately come to mind. Both were expected to be elite fantasy options, but have struggled thus far. Alcantara has struggled with his command, while Nola has dealt with injuries. However, both pitchers have the talent to turn things around and should not be dropped in fantasy just yet.

Surprising Performances

On the other hand, there have been some unexpected surprises this season. Nathan Eovaldi and Marcus Stroman are two pitchers who were not necessarily on everyone’s radar coming into the season, but have been dominant thus far. Eovaldi has been a workhorse for the Red Sox, while Stroman has been a stabilizing force for the Mets.

Weekend FAB and Waiver Wire Picks

D.J. and Scott also discussed some potential weekend FAB moves and waiver wire pickups for fantasy owners. Some names to keep an eye on include Patrick Sandoval, Griffin Jax, and Ross Stripling. Sandoval has been excellent in his last few starts, while Jax and Stripling have shown flashes of potential in their limited opportunities.

Other Topics

The duo also discussed a variety of other topics, including the impact of the new baseballs, the potential for a shortened season due to Covid-19, and the latest news on injured players such as Mike Trout and Fernando Tatis Jr. Fantasy owners should stay tuned to these developments as they could have a significant impact on their teams.

Conclusion

As we approach the midway point of the 2023 MLB season, fantasy owners should take note of D.J. and Scott’s top-10 fantasy starters. While there have been some disappointing performances thus far, there have also been some surprising standouts. Additionally, fantasy owners should be proactive in making weekend FAB moves and waiver wire pickups to stay ahead of the competition.

