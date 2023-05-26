Far-right Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years over January 6 attack

Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years over January 6 attack : Far-right Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years over January 6 attack on Congress.

Negotiations between Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers to cut spending and raise the debt ceiling are reportedly close to a deal, with a deadline looming to avoid a potential default that could damage the economy and global markets. The agreement under consideration would raise the debt ceiling for two years, while capping spending on most items. It would also increase funding for military and veterans, while holding non-defense discretionary spending at current levels. The two sides are reportedly $70bn apart on a total figure that would be well over $1tn, with conversations set to continue into the night.

Joe Biden’s advisers have acknowledged that countries in the Indo-Pacific do not want to be caught in a “headlong clash” between the US and China. Biden reportedly wants to give allies and other close partners “breathing space” to engage with China constructively. The remarks come after the G7 countries expressed concerns about China’s actions in the region. Biden told reporters to expect improvements in the US-China relationship, saying: “In terms of talking with them, I think you’re going to see that thaw very shortly.”

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the January 6 attack on Congress. Prosecutors had sought a 25-year term, while Rhodes’ lawyers argued he should be sentenced to time served. Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy and was told by the US district judge that he posed a continued threat to the US government. Rhodes claimed the prosecution was politically motivated.

Scientists have discovered over 5,000 new species living on the seabed in an untouched area of the Pacific Ocean that has been identified as a future hotspot for deep-sea mining. The Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) is a mineral-rich area of the ocean floor that spans 1.7m sq miles between Hawaii and Mexico in the Pacific. Most of the animals identified by researchers exploring the zone are new to science. The research will be critical to assessing the risk of extinction of the species, given contracts for deep-sea mining in the near-pristine area appear imminent.

Nicola Slawson

