“Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Set” : Gray 10-Piece Set of Nonstick Steel Bakeware with Cooling Rack, Baking Pan, Cookie Sheet, Bread Pan, and Cooling Grid by Farberware

10-Piece Gray Nonstick Steel Bakeware Set with Cooling Rack, Baking Pan, Cookie Sheet, Bread Pan, and Cooling Grid by Farberware



Price: $69.99 - $45.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 06:00:33 UTC – Details)





The Farberware 46650 Nonstick Bakeware Set with Cooling Rack is a must-have for any baking enthusiast. This 10-piece set includes a variety of essential baking pans for cakes, cookies, muffins, cupcakes, and even entrees like lasagna and meatloaf. The solid-gauge steel construction ensures that the pans resist warping and dinging, making them durable and long-lasting. The rolled rim construction also adds to the durability of the pans.

The nonstick coating on the inside and outside of the pans ensures that food releases easily and cleanup is quick and mess-free. This feature is especially important for bakers who want to spend more time enjoying their delicious treats than cleaning up afterwards. The pans are also oven safe up to 450°F, making them versatile and perfect for a wide range of baking and roasting needs.

One of the standout features of this set is the convenient cooling rack that is included. The chrome-plated rack is dishwasher safe and measures 9 inches by 14.5 inches, making it the perfect size for cooling cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. This addition to the set ensures that your baked goods cool evenly and quickly, and it also helps to prevent them from becoming soggy on the bottom.

Overall, the Farberware 46650 Nonstick Bakeware Set with Cooling Rack is a high-quality and versatile baking set that is perfect for any home baker. With its sturdy construction, nonstick coating, and convenient cooling rack, this set is designed to make baking enjoyable and hassle-free. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced baker, this set has everything you need to create delicious and beautiful treats.

