Farewell to a Rare Gem: Commemorating the Life of Pa Emmanuel Olabode Babatunde







Celebration of Life of Pa Emmanuel Olabode Babatunde

A Rare Gem Has Gone Home to Rest

Today, we bid farewell to a great man, Pa Emmanuel Olabode Babatunde. He lived a life of purpose, impacting the lives of everyone he came across in a positive way. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Pa Babatunde was a true icon of love, kindness, and selflessness. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His life was a testament to the power of generosity and compassion.

As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and the wonderful memories he has left us with. Let us honor his legacy by continuing to live our lives with the same love, kindness, and selflessness that he exemplified.

Rest in peace, Pa Emmanuel Olabode Babatunde. You will be dearly missed.





