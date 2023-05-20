Farewell to Buddy Melges (USA), the “Wizard of Zenda,” who passed away at 93

Tribute to Buddy Melges (USA), the “Wizard of Zenda,” has died age 93

Introduction

The sailing world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures, Buddy Melges. The 93-year-old legend, who was affectionately known as the “Wizard of Zenda,” passed away on May 27, 2020, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. In this article, we pay tribute to Melges, his incredible achievements, and the impact he had on the sport of sailing.

Early Life and Career

Melges was born on January 26, 1927, in Wisconsin, USA. He grew up near Lake Geneva, where his love for sailing began. He started racing at a young age and quickly became one of the most talented sailors in his area. In 1945, Melges joined the US Navy and served in World War II. After his service, he returned to Lake Geneva and continued his sailing career.

In the 1950s, Melges started to gain national recognition as a sailor. He won several championships and became known for his exceptional skills in one-design racing. Melges competed in the Olympic Games twice, in 1964 and 1972, and won a gold medal in the Soling class in 1972. He also won numerous national and international championships in various classes throughout his career.

The Wizard of Zenda

Melges earned the nickname “Wizard of Zenda” for his incredible ability to read the wind and make quick decisions on the water. He was known for his tactical skills and his ability to outsmart his opponents. Melges was also a brilliant boat designer and builder. He founded Melges Performance Sailboats, a company that produced some of the most successful racing boats in history, including the Melges 24 and the Melges 32.

Legacy

Melges’ impact on the sport of sailing is immeasurable. He inspired generations of sailors and created a legacy that will live on for years to come. Melges’ contributions to the sport go far beyond his victories on the water. He was a mentor to many young sailors and gave back to the sailing community in countless ways. Melges was inducted into the US National Sailing Hall of Fame in 2011, and his legacy will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

Conclusion

Buddy Melges was a true legend of the sailing world. His incredible achievements, tactical skills, and boat building expertise set him apart as one of the most influential sailors of all time. Melges’ legacy will continue to inspire sailors for generations to come, and his impact on the sport of sailing will never be forgotten. We pay tribute to the “Wizard of Zenda” and his incredible contributions to the sport we all love. Rest in peace, Buddy Melges.

