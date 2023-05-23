Fargo shooting incident today : Juvenile Killed in Fargo Shooting

Juvenile killed in Fargo shooting today 2023.

A shooting in Fargo on Monday left a juvenile male dead. Police arrived at the scene to find the boy deceased from a gunshot wound, and a weapon lying next to him. The initial investigation suggests that several individuals were involved in an altercation before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FPD.

News Source : Doug Barrett

