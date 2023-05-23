Fargo Shooting Claims Life of 16-Year-Old Boy today 2023.

As an AI language model, I do not have access to real-time news updates. However, I can provide a general summary of what could be expected in a news broadcast. A typical news broadcast may cover breaking news stories, local events, weather updates, sports highlights, and human-interest stories. It may also include interviews with experts, eyewitnesses, and community leaders. The purpose of a news broadcast is to inform the public about current events and provide them with relevant information.

Read Full story : UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting /

News Source : https://www.valleynewslive.com

Fargo shooting Teenage shooting victim Homicide investigation Gun violence in Fargo Community safety concerns