“Farm radio bundle” : Farm and Ranch Combo Pack: Midland’s MXT115 MicroMobile and T71VP3 X-TALKER Two-Way Radios with 15 Watt GMRS, Magnetic Mount Antenna, and Repeater Channels

The Farm Ranch Combo Pack – Midland MicroMobile MXT115-T71VP3 GMRS Two-Way Radio Bundle with 15 Watt Output, Magnetic Mount Antenna, X-TALKER Two-Way Radio, and Repeater Channels



Price: $259.99

(as of Jun 02,2023 01:56:34 UTC – Details)





The Midland MXT115AG Farm Radio Communication Kit is an excellent solution for farmers who need to communicate with their team while working on the field. The kit includes a powerful MXT115 15-Watt GMRS Radio and two Midland T71 walkie talkies, making communication quick and easy. The MXT115AG is perfect for communication between tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, forage harvesters, UTVs, semi and pickup trucks, and many other farm applications.

The MXT115AG has a range of up to 50 miles in open areas with little or no obstruction, thanks to its full 15-Watt power and detachable external magnetic mount mobile antenna. The T71VP3 walkie talkies have a communication range of 38 miles with little or no obstruction. With 142 CTCSS/DCS privacy codes on the MXT115 and 121 privacy codes on the T71VP3, you can choose from many channel options to avoid unwanted transmissions. The silent operation feature allows you to turn off all tones if necessary.

The MXT115AG also includes NOAA Weather Scan, which automatically scans through 10 available weather (WX) band channels and locks onto the strongest weather channel to alert you of severe weather updates. NOAA Weather Alert will sound an alarm indicating that there is a risk of severe weather in your area. The multi-colored LCD display offers seven different color options to customize your look and provide excellent visibility. The flip-frame detachable mount allows you to install the radio on or under the dash and slide it out for removal while the bracket remains mounted. The 12-Volt accessory plug makes it easy to power the radio from your vehicle or hardwire it for permanent installation. The high-grade microphone provides easy push-to-talk communication and channel controls.

In conclusion, the Midland MXT115AG Farm Radio Communication Kit is an excellent investment for farmers who need reliable communication with their team while working on the field. With its extended range, privacy codes, and NOAA weather alerts, you can stay connected and informed at all times. The kit includes everything you need to get started, including the MXT115 radio, two T71 walkie talkies, owner’s manuals, and all necessary mounting hardware. This kit is a must-have for any farmer who wants to improve communication and increase productivity on the farm.



