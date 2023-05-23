“farm worker fatalities” today : Identification of farm workers who lost their lives in I-5 accident

Posted on May 23, 2023

Identification of Farm Workers Killed in I-5 Accident today 2023.
Seven individuals who died in a crash on I-5 near Albany, Oregon have been identified as migrant farm workers. The crash occurred last week and is believed to have been caused by a driver’s failure to stop at a red light. The workers were from Guatemala and Mexico.

News Source : https://www.kptv.com

