“farm worker fatalities” today : Identification of farm workers who lost their lives in I-5 accident

Identification of Farm Workers Killed in I-5 Accident today 2023.
Seven individuals who died in a crash on I-5 near Albany, Oregon have been identified as migrant farm workers. The crash occurred last week and is believed to have been caused by a driver’s failure to stop at a red light. The workers were from Guatemala and Mexico.
Read Full story :7 killed in I-5 crash identified as farm workers/
News Source : https://www.kptv.com
- Farm worker accident
- I-5 crash fatalities
- Agricultural worker safety
- Highway collision victims
- Traffic accident investigation