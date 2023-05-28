Farmer allegedly commits suicide over land dispute with family in Punjab

Farmer suicide victim name: Unidentified : Farmer allegedly commits suicide over land dispute in Punjab

According to police, a farmer reportedly took his own life by hanging himself from a tree in this location due to a dispute over land with his family. A photo of the area is shown with this article.

Read Full story : Farmer ends his life over land dispute with family /

News Source : The Tribune India

Land dispute resolution Family land disputes Farmer suicide prevention Agricultural land disputes Legal solutions for land ownership