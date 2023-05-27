Farmer Ram Kumar allegedly commits suicide over land dispute in Gurugram

Ram Kumar suicide case : Farmer Ram Kumar commits suicide over land dispute in Gurugram

A farmer identified as Ram Kumar has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Gurugram due to a land dispute with his family, according to police reports on Saturday. The incident took place in Bhondsi police station area on Friday night. Kumar’s son Deepak filed a complaint stating that his father had been engaged in a land dispute with his uncle Ashok, and after a clash between the two, Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. A suicide note was also recovered, which accused his wife, two brothers, and their families of harassment. An FIR has been filed under sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and investigations are ongoing, said SHO Madan Singh.

News Source : ThePrint

