Beige Laolitou Cotton Linen Tablecloth for Farmhouse Kitchen & Dining Table – Rectangle Table Cloth or Coffee Table Cover with Coffee Flower Design – Measuring 55×86 Inches



Laolitou Cotton Linen Tablecloth for Dining Table Farmhouse Kitchen Rectangle Table Cloth Coffee Table Cover, Beige, Coffee Flower, 55×86 Inch is a perfect addition to your dining room or kitchen. Made of medium weight durable cotton linen, this tablecloth is machine washable and reusable. The additional waterproof coating makes it splash-proof, making it easy to wipe dry in case of any spills. This feature makes it an ideal choice for families with children.

One of the most attractive features of this tablecloth is its tassel edge design. The linen tablecloth with delicate embroidery patterns and beautiful fringe tassel gives you a decent elegant feeling. The embroidered simple pattern and cute fringe tassel pom-poms edge add an extra charm to your dining table or coffee table. This design makes it versatile and perfect for any occasion.

Choosing a tablecloth that fits your table is important. Before purchasing Laolitou Cotton Linen Tablecloth, measure the size of your table. It is recommended to increase the table length by more than 20 inches (10 inches on one side) to get a better drop effect. This will ensure that your tablecloth hangs beautifully and covers the entire table without leaving any gaps.

Laolitou Cotton Linen Tablecloth is easy to clean. It is machine washable in cold water with a gentle detergent. You can either use a dryer or hang it to dry. The tightly sewed tassel fringe will hold well after washing, so you don’t have to worry about it coming apart. This feature makes it easy to maintain and keep it looking new for a long time.

This tablecloth is perfect for a variety of occasions. You can use it as an indoor table protector for your dining room or kitchen table pads. It is also ideal as an outdoor tablecloth for birthday parties, weddings, brunches, buffets, picnics, catering, restaurants, hotels, patio tables, and more. Its versatility makes it a must-have for any household.

It is important to note that Laolitou Cotton Linen Tablecloth is not a plastic tablecloth in three paragraphs. It is made of high-quality cotton linen and has an additional waterproof coating that makes it durable and long-lasting. This tablecloth is an investment that will last you for years to come.

In conclusion, Laolitou Cotton Linen Tablecloth for Dining Table Farmhouse Kitchen Rectangle Table Cloth Coffee Table Cover, Beige, Coffee Flower, 55×86 Inch is a perfect addition to any household. Its medium weight durable cotton linen material, tassel edge design, and waterproof coating make it versatile and perfect for any occasion. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it an investment that will last you for years to come. So, add this tablecloth to your collection today and see the difference it makes to your dining table or coffee table.



