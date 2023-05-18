“Farmington High School shooting suspect Beau Wilson” today : A Bio of Beau Wilson, the Shooter in New Mexico’s Farmington High School: Age, Family and Details

1. #BeauWilsonNMShooting

2. #FarmingtonHighSchoolShooting

3. #BeauWilsonShooterBio

4. #BeauWilsonAge

5. #WilsonFamilyNMShooting

On Monday, May 15th, Beau Wilson, an 18-year-old student at Farmington High School in New Mexico, opened fire on cars and residences in a neighbourhood, killing three people and injuring six others, including two police officers. Wilson was armed with three guns, including an assault-style rifle, and had reportedly been a source of concern for his mental health in the past. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown, and police are investigating the incident. Wilson was killed during the confrontation with security forces.

Following the shooting, Beau Wilson has become a popular topic of discussion, with many people attempting to learn more about him. Wilson was a resident of Farmington, New Mexico, and was an American citizen. He was completing his schooling at Farmington High School but it is unclear if he graduated from the institution. Wilson’s mental health had previously been a source of concern for his family, but details of any diagnoses or treatment are not known. The shooting appeared to be random, with no specific targets or objectives, and police are still trying to understand the motivations behind Wilson’s actions.

News Source : The SportsGrail

1. Farmington High School shooting

2. Beau Wilson shooter

3. Beau Wilson bio

4. Beau Wilson age

5. Beau Wilson family