“Farmington Strong shooting victims”: Assistance for Shooting Victims Provided by ‘Farmington Strong’ Fund – KRQE NEWS 13 – Latest News, Albuquerque and New Mexico Updates, Weather Reports, and Multimedia

Boxers who participated in the Tapia Fight Night at the Rio Rancho Events Center were issued frozen checks, according to a recent investigation by KRQE News 13. The investigation revealed an ongoing civil dispute between the two co-promoters of the event. The video contains an investigative conversation with Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee.

